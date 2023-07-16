Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.80.

Shares of CDNS opened at $240.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after purchasing an additional 344,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,727,000 after purchasing an additional 360,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

