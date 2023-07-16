CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $405.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.86.

CACI International stock opened at $347.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.49. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $355.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

