BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWLLY remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

About BW LPG

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.8959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.02%. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.47.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

