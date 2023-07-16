Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 847.5% in June

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 847.5% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,098,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

