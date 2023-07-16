Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 847.5% in June

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,100 shares, a growth of 847.5% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,098,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRG opened at 0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buyer Group International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.