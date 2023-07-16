Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,490.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.2 %

Bunzl stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5118 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunzl Company Profile

BZLFY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bunzl from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

