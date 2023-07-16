Brokerages Set Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Target Price at SEK 182.25

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 182.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 18.27 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of SEK 12.14 and a one year high of SEK 21.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 16.54 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 17.61.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

