Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $36.81

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,994 shares of company stock worth $2,867,005. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,332,000 after buying an additional 1,015,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.