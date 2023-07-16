Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $124.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

