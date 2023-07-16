Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $734.60

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $735.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 680 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.36) to GBX 730 ($9.39) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.32) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.97) to GBX 800 ($10.29) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 286.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

