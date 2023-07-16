Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $45.65 on Friday. ATI has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

