Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.41. 4,580,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,352. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

