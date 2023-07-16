Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $905.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $888.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $792.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.