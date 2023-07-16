Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in BP by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

