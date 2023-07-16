Brickley Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 2,275,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.