Brickley Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. 1,014,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

