Bray Capital Advisors Sells 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

