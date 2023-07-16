Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 1,774 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

