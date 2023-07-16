Bray Capital Advisors Has $8.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.