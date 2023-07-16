Bray Capital Advisors Has $735,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Splunk were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

