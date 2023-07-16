Bray Capital Advisors Has $200,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $109.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

