boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.48) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 55 ($0.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $9.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

