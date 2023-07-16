Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 0% This Week

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $3.30 million and $26,093.73 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.