BMO Capital Markets Trims NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$13.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.61.
NuVista Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NVA opened at C$10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
