BMO Capital Markets Lowers Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aritzia Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

