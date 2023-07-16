BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.20.

Shares of SBAC opened at $243.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.76. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $215.11 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

