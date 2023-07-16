BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $728.03 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.73 and a 200-day moving average of $689.38. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.15.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 66,812.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

