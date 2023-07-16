BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $452.71 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $452.71 million and $8.25 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002900 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001018 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $6,754,993.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

