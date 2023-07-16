BitShares Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and $1.10 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002034 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002524 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,979,836 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

