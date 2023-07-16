BitShares Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and approximately $631,837.08 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002480 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000975 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,977,151 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

