Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $154.38 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $9.62 or 0.00031881 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $154.38 million and approximately $209,530.20 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,177.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.50 or 0.00846649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00122013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.7338555 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $269,091.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

