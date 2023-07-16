Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $588.87 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $588.87 billion and $7.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,305.43 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00843067 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00119738 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019192 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,431,075 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
