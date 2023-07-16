BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $136.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

