BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 36.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

