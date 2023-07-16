Beta Finance Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $60.02 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

