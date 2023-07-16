Benchmark Initiates Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded APA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 5.1 %

APA stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.49. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.