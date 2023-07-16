Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 2,586.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,586.89 ($33.28).

BWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.95) to GBX 2,330 ($29.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,500 ($32.16) to GBX 2,685 ($34.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.76) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,780 ($35.76) to GBX 2,680 ($34.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($28.30) to GBX 2,700 ($34.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

BWY stock opened at GBX 2,036 ($26.19) on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 1,572 ($20.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,570 ($33.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.