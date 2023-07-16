Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.6 days.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 755 ($9.71) to GBX 760 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.26) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.74) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.20.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734. Beazley has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

