Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 125.2% in June

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 125.2% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,505. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.