Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 204.3% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. 21,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,829. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.