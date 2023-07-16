Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 204.3% in June

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.85. 21,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,829. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Several brokerages recently commented on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.