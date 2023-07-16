Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of BASA remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,388. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

