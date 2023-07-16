Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Shares of BASA remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,388. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
About Basanite
