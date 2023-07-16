Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 67.7% in June

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTDPY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 545 ($7.01) to GBX 495 ($6.37) in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.55) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.15) to GBX 430 ($5.53) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.60.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

