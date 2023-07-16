Barclays Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $122.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.