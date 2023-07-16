Barclays Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $122.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.73.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ALGT opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
