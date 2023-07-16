Bank of America Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $921.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.23.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $11.77 on Friday, reaching $728.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,831. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $678.73 and a 200-day moving average of $689.38. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

