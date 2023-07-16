Bank of America Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $228.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $234.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.35.
Baidu Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
