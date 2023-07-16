Bank of America Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $228.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $234.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $61,205,000. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

