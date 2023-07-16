Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Banco Macro Stock Down 6.2 %

BMA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,593. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 70.4% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

