Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Plans $0.45 Dividend

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Trading Down 6.2 %

BMA traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 430,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.