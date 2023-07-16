Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BCKIY remained flat at $3.63 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

