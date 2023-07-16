B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
RILYL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. 4,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.40.
B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
