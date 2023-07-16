Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.20.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Azenta has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,546,000 after purchasing an additional 113,395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,572,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,966,000 after purchasing an additional 401,828 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

