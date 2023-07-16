AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the June 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,170. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

